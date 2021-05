Travel- everyone’s definition is different! For some travel means an adventure, for others relaxation. The good news is there are 195 countries and seven continents so there will always be something for everyone. To me, travel is more than just an adventure or some fun, it’s an educational experience. It’s a way to learn about a culture and somebody else’s way of life. This idea is especially important in today’s world as we hear reports about places we’ve never visited, yet we tend to build images based on their views. But in order to really know a place, you have to visit for yourself.