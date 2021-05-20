newsbreak-logo
Double Dragon Neon, Double Dragon IV getting physical release on Switch

By Brian
nintendoeverything.com
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleLimited Run Games has revealed plans to produce physical versions of Double Dragon Neon and Double Dragon IV. Both will be available standalone or as part of new Classic Editions. The Double Dragon Neon Classic Edition features goodies like Billy and Jimmy figures and a real Dragon Kick soda can....

