CNN's Chris Cuomo helped his brother NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo with 'strategy calls' to craft his response to sexual-harassment allegations: WaPo

By insider@insider.com (Jake Lahut)
msn.com
 7 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleChris Cuomo joined his brother Andrew Cuomo for "strategy calls," according to The Washington Post. The younger Cuomo reportedly helped the governor craft a response to sexual-harassment allegations. CNN issued a statement saying Chris Cuomo's involvement was "inappropriate." See more stories on Insider's business page. The CNN host Chris Cuomo...

