newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Spam parent Hormel soars as food-service rebound, pizza topping growth drive sales

By Tonya Garcia
Posted by 
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 15 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Hormel Foods stock jumped 8.3% in Thursday trading after fiscal second-quarter results beat expectations and the food company raised its outlook.

www.marketwatch.com
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pizza Toppings#Pizza Delivery#Food Drink#Retail Store Sales#Retail Sales#Product Sales#Meat Products#Wholly Guacamole#Hormel Fire Braised#Factset#Shake Shack#Foodservice#Old Smokehouse#Eps#Planters#Mcdonald#Burger King Looking#Jennie O Turkey Store#Spx#S P
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Retail
News Break
Pizza
News Break
Food Service
News Break
Economy
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Retailbakingbusiness.com

Hormel Foods benefits from foodservice recovery

AUSTIN, MINN. — Elevated retail sales propelled Hormel Foods Corp. during the second quarter of fiscal 2021, but recovery in foodservice pushed the company’s top line higher. Management sees the recovery accelerating into the second half of the year. “We anticipated rapid demand changes in our foodservice business, and our...
Grocery & SupermaketLas Vegas Herald

Chilled and Deli Food Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 | Tyson Foods, BRF, JBS, Hormel Foods

The Latest survey report on Global Chilled and Deli Food Market sheds lights on changing dynamics in Food & Beverages Sector and elaborates market size and growth pattern of each of Chilled and Deli Food segments. As the shift to value continues, the producers are tackling challenges to personalized nutrition and match taste profiles. A wide list of manufactuerers were considered in the survey; to include mix bag of leaders and emerging manufacturers for company profiling that includes Wm. Morrison Supermarkets, Kraft Foods, Astral Foods, Tyson Foods, BRF S.A., JBS S.A., Waitrose, Hormel Foods, Samworth Brothers & 2 Sisters Food.
BusinessNBC Connecticut

One Fast-Food Stock and a Pantry Play Look Good Here, According to Market Investors

Wall Street is hungry for gains as a buffet of analyst calls hits the food industry this week. Argus Research upgraded Wendy's on its new menu items and a focus on digital, UBS turned bullish on Chipotle on earnings upside and long-term growth outlook, and Deutsche Bank called J.M. Smucker a good short-term buy due to a recent management shake-up.
Financial Reportssmarteranalyst.com

Flowers Foods Reports Mixed Q1 Results, Raises 2021 Outlook

Flowers Foods (FLO) reported first-quarter results that showed an improvement in profit but a decline in revenue. The company makes and sells packaged bakery products, including bread. It is one of the largest U.S. bakery operators with brands such as Nature’s Own and Tastykake. Revenue of $1.3 billion decreased 3.5%...
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Frozen Prepared Foods Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | ConAgra, Kraft Heinz, Nestle

The Latest survey report on Global Frozen Prepared Foods Market sheds lights on changing dynamics in Food & Beverages Sector and elaborates market size and growth pattern of each of Frozen Prepared Foods segments. As the shift to value continues, the producers are tackling challenges to personalized nutrition and match taste profiles. A wide list of manufactuerers were considered in the survey; to include mix bag of leaders and emerging manufacturers for company profiling that includes ConAgra, Fleury Michon, Kraft Heinz, Nestle SA, Amy?s Kitchen, General Mills, McCain Foods Ltd, Tyson Foods, Schwan's Company, Iceland Foods & Maple Leaf Foods.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Rise; Hormel Foods Beats Q2 Views

Following the market opening Thursday, the Dow traded up 0.23% to 33,973.37 while the NASDAQ rose 1.15% to 13,453.21. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.62% to 4,141.37. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 32,997,870 cases with around 587,220 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 25,496,330 cases and 283,240 deaths, while Brazil reported over 15,732,830 COVID-19 cases with 439,050 deaths. In total, there were at least 164,284,760 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 3,406,260 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
Grocery & Supermaketwinsightgrocerybusiness.com

3 in 5 U.S. Consumers Now Buy Groceries Online: Report

COVID-19 drove a mass amount of consumers online for their grocery purchases, and many shoppers won’t be changing their shopping habits as the crisis eases, Coresight Research’s fourth annual U.S. Online Grocery Survey 2021: Post-Surge Prospects survey finds. What’s more, in the past 12 months preceding the survey (conducted April...
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Why Hormel Foods' Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also issued FY21 sales guidance above analyst estimates. Hormel Foods is currently up 7.79% to a price of $49.73. The stock's current volume for the day is 4.98 million, which is...
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Hormel Foods' (HRL) Q2 Earnings Match Estimates, Sales Grow Y/Y

HRL - Free Report) posted second-quarter fiscal 2021 results, wherein the bottom line was in line with the year-ago period’s reported figure. Markedly, the top line increased year over year and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Results were backed by robust foodservice sales, elevated retail, deli and international demand, and better supply-chain performance.
Grocery & SupermaketSupermarket News

Rising grocery prices gnaw at shopper loyalty

Escalating food and grocery prices have many U.S. shoppers rethinking their loyalty to retailers and brands, surveys by Inmar Intelligence and Shopkick reveal. Of 1,000 U.S. adults polled on May 10 by Inmar, 89.7% reported seeing an increase in prices of groceries and everyday household items they buy regularly. The price hikes have led 68.4% of respondents to shop at a different store for those items.
RestaurantsPosted by
FanSided

New at Red Lobster menu: 15 meals under $20

Did we tell you or did we tell you? The summer season always comes with some of the best foodie deals! Red Lobster reveals 15 meals under $20 and we can’t decide which one we want. Red Lobster is giving us all the goods (and all under a great price)....
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
EatThis

Higher Grocery Prices Are Forcing Shoppers To Do This, Data Shows

Grocery stores are dropping their mask rules, vaccinations continue to rise, and things look more normal than not compared to this time last year. But even as more people shop, the price of products on shelves is getting higher—especially on things needed to make the most of the summer (think: hot dogs, beef, bacon, alcohol, and more). And this is forcing customers to switch up their routine.
Petschainstoreage.com

Petco swings to profit on pet sector boom; gained 1.2 million new customers in Q1

Petco Health and Wellness Company reported a strong first quarter fueled by the pandemic-related surge in pet adoption and hiked its full-year forecast. The chain, which rebranded itself last October as a "health and wellness company for pets,” reported net income of $7.56 million, or $0.3 per share, for the quarter ended May 1, compared with a loss of $31.2 million, or $0.15 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding items, earnings per share totaled $0.17, beating analysts’ expectations of $0.9 per share.
AgriculturePosted by
94.3 Lite FM

Beyond Meat Will Be Hosting Vegan BBQs at Walmart Stores This Summer

This June, you can celebrate the launch of Beyond Meatballs at 2,100 Walmart locations nationwide and grab some free samples thanks to Beyond Meat food trucks which will be parking at Walmarts in California and Texas to showcase the meatless protein. The meatballs come pre-rolled in 12-packs, and can already be found at Krogers, Garrus Teeters, Whole Foods, Stop & Shop, and Albertson around the country. Walmart already stocks its shelves with Beyond’s Cookout Classic value pack of burgers.