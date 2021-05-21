Spam parent Hormel soars as food-service rebound, pizza topping growth drive sales

Following the market opening Thursday, the Dow traded up 0.23% to 33,973.37 while the NASDAQ rose 1.15% to 13,453.21. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.62% to 4,141.37. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 32,997,870 cases with around 587,220 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 25,496,330 cases and 283,240 deaths, while Brazil reported over 15,732,830 COVID-19 cases with 439,050 deaths. In total, there were at least 164,284,760 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 3,406,260 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.