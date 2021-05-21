Spam parent Hormel soars as food-service rebound, pizza topping growth drive sales
Hormel Foods stock jumped 8.3% in Thursday trading after fiscal second-quarter results beat expectations and the food company raised its outlook.www.marketwatch.com
Hormel Foods stock jumped 8.3% in Thursday trading after fiscal second-quarter results beat expectations and the food company raised its outlook.www.marketwatch.com
MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.https://www.marketwatch.com/