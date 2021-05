I like movies. I also like movie stars. From the moment I was born into this weird world, I have sought refuge in the world of cinema. Not that I have any tangible memories of it, but being born in 1989, my mushy little brain must have been moulded like playdough while watching Look Who’s Talking and Batman. I recently released a song about some of my favorite movie stars, called “Movie Stars” — it may surprise you that some of the actors on this list are not in my smash-hit song at all, and that is OK. You see, there is a buttload of really good actors out there, some I like and some not so much.