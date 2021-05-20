Missouri State Fair announces four more Grandstand concerts

The Missouri State Fair announced the remaining four Grandstand concerts on Wednesday. According to a news release, The Beach Boys, who are marking more than half a century of making music, will entertain audiences on the State Fair Grandstand stage on Wednesday, Aug. 18. With more than five decades of touring under their belts, The Beach Boys have performed more concerts than any major rock band in history. Since the band’s co-founder, lead singer and chief lyricist Mike Love penned the lyrics to The Beach Boys’ first hit, “Surfin,” dozens of the band’s songs have become chart-toppers including hits like “Fun, Fun, Fun,” “I Get Around,” “Help Me Rhonda,” “Good Vibrations,” “Wouldn’t It Be Nice,” “Kokomo,” and more.