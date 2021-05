Following the last few weeks on Apple Arcade, this week or mostly just today sees another batch of big updates for games on the service. If you were hoping to be playing Frenzic Overtime soon, you will have to wait a bit longer. The weeks of updates follow Apple’s big overhaul on the service adding new categories with new games like Fantasian, Wonderbox, Clap Hanz Golf, a new Taiko no Tatsujin game, World of Demons from PlatinumGames, and more. This week, five games have been updated on Apple Arcade with a lot of new content for players. If you missed last week’s update roundup, read it here.