Your cancer treatment involves a lot of complex decisions. The most challenging one may be when to stop. “We all know in our heads that nobody gets out of life alive, yet in our hearts, we retain the optimism that we might just be the first,” says Brian D. Madden, MD, medical director of palliative care at Providence Saint John’s Health Center in Santa Monica, CA. “The decision to stop treatment and accept this inevitability is when one loses that optimism. Beyond the obvious sadness this decision brings, I have also seen patients for whom it brought a sense of relief.”