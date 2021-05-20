newsbreak-logo
Minnesota State

Matson, shot in the line of duty, named Minnesota Police Officer of the Year

KIMT
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleArik Matson, the Waseca police officer who was shot in the line of duty, has been named the Police Officer of the Year by the Minnesota Chiefs of Police Association. “These awards call out some of the best, brightest and bravest men and women in Minnesota law enforcement, but police chiefs across our state also today want to recognize the great work that goes unnoticed from the vast majority of police officers in agencies of all sizes, urban and rural,” said MCPA President Eric Werner, police chief in Maple Grove, MN.

www.kimt.com
