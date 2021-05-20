Matson, shot in the line of duty, named Minnesota Police Officer of the Year

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A fire chief in southern Minnesota says more than 12,000 pigs are dead after a fire broke out at a pork farm near Waseca. Several departments were called to the scene around 10:30 p.m. Sunday. “All of the sudden I saw the fire trucks come by turning down the neighbor’s road. I looked up and saw the glow in the sky and I thought, oh boy,” Anita Nelson said. Nelson lives close to Woodville Pork. She took pictures of the fire there shortly after it broke out and she says she knew right away, it would be devastating. “That’s a lot....