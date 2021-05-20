Landlords, tenants may qualify for rental assistance

Landlords and tenants who have been adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic may be able to get state assistance for rent and utility payments. As announced by Greene County Treasurer Debbie Cross at this week’s meeting of the Greene County Quorum Court, the state of Arkansas has opened an Internet portal through which landlords and tenants may apply for several kinds of relief from a fund set aside for those purposes. “Landlords can [also] apply and get that money directly,” she told the court.