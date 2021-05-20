newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Greene County, AR

Landlords, tenants may qualify for rental assistance

By GARY EXELBY gexelby@paragoulddailypress.com
Paragould Daily Press
 12 hours ago

Landlords and tenants who have been adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic may be able to get state assistance for rent and utility payments. As announced by Greene County Treasurer Debbie Cross at this week’s meeting of the Greene County Quorum Court, the state of Arkansas has opened an Internet portal through which landlords and tenants may apply for several kinds of relief from a fund set aside for those purposes. “Landlords can [also] apply and get that money directly,” she told the court.

www.paragoulddailypress.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Society
Local
Arkansas Government
County
Greene County, AR
State
Arkansas State
Greene County, AR
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#For Rent#Housing Assistance#Financial Assistance#Taxes#Medical Assistance#Rental#Covid 19 Landlord#Landlords Landlords#Id Tenant#Dhs#Tenants#Phone Number Landlords#Rent Relief Funding#Overdue Rent#Photo Id Tenant#State Assistance#Renters Renters#Eligible Arkansas Renters#Lease Government#Utilities Companies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Unemployment Benefits
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
House Rent
Related
Greene County, ARKait 8

Judge releases Wolfenbarger into brother’s custody

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A former Greene County reserve deputy will not have to remain behind bars much longer. On Thursday, a federal judge agreed to release 40-year-old Jason Wolfenbarger of Paragould into the custody of his brother as he awaits his next court appearance. The judge, however, stipulated that...
Arkansas StateParagould Daily Press

188 new COVID-19 cases reported in Arkansas

The Arkansas Department of Health reported 188 new COVID-19 cases in the state on Thursday, which brought the total number of active cases statewide to 2,151. A total of 177 people were hospitalized in the state due to the virus, 34 of which were on ventilators. Three more deaths were...
Craighead County, ARKait 8

Foster care group expands to Craighead County

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Greene County Foster Parents Association is expanding its services to Craighead County. Right now, they’re looking for a facility for a clothing closet and a visitor center. They’re also adding foster parent education hours in Jonesboro and a “Manna Meals Freezer” stocked with frozen meals.
Paragould, ARKait 8

VFW post funds new computer lab, other projects with grant

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - VFW Post 2242 is ready to make a big impact on local veterans, thanks to funding awarded through the CARES Act grant. The post was awarded $41,500, and all of that money is going to help veterans in Greene, Clay, and Lawrence counties. According to the...