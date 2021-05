I’m normally not a huge fan of FPS games. But I think Flying Wild Hog’s Shadow Warrior 3 may have just converted me. They did so with their latest trailer for a new Shadow Warrior 3 stage, called Doomsday Device. It’s a mountainside area full of foes, including the bombastic Gassy Obariyon. This lovely fellow would put Fat Bastard to shame, and he even seems to have minor foes stuck in his jiggling layers of fat. Sound gross? Sure, but it’s also fantastic. Plus, you can steal an amazing weapon from the boss for a limited time, called the Double Trouble minigun.