LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) May 07, 2021. An April 20 article on UPI reports on a study that found a link between obesity and increased risk for a second incidence of breast cancer. The study surveyed about 6,500 women who were treated for cancer. After seven years, 822 of the women developed a second bout of cancer. The cause for second cancer in about 60 percent of cases was determined to be obesity-related. Southern California-based weight loss center West Medical says that the findings are unsurprising as obesity has been linked for decades to an increasing number of life-threatening conditions, including many forms of cancer. However, the clinic says that evidence suggesting that obesity is statistically likely to cause repeat incidences of cancer further underscores the need for patients to consider medical treatment for weight loss.