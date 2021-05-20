newsbreak-logo
Technology

Users can now find DragonBite on the BitMart First Major Listing

By Carisbel Guaramato
cryptopolitan.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article• DragonBite merges with BitMart to improve loyalty programs. • BITE may experience an increase in its price with DragonBite. Recently, DragonBite announced that it would cooperate with BitMart to come up with a brilliant crypto strategy. Some of these projects are not afraid to join the crypto market despite going through a turbulent time. The Bite token sees this volatility in the market as an opportunity to grow in its capitalization.

www.cryptopolitan.com
TechnologyPosted by
The Press

Branded Surveys Now Provides Online Paid Surveys to Their Users on Their Platform

SAN DIEGO, May 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Branded Surveys is one of the world's leading market research communities. Branded Surveys works with several companies to create Branded Surveys for their community of survey takers. The information collected from these surveys helps companies collect market research and launch new products. Branded Surveys matches companies with online users who take surveys for money. Companies gain market insight while Branded members enjoy an incredible and rewarding paid online survey experience.
TechnologyPosted by
The Motley Fool

Here's How Much PayPal Is Relying on Venmo

Digital payments and financial technologist PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) continues to fire on all cylinders. Revenue rose 29% year over year to $6.03 billion in the first quarter, while free cash flow increased 27% to $1.22 billion. Mobile digital wallets are quickly becoming a staple for consumers around the world, and PayPal's Venmo subsidiary is an important part of its growth trajectory. But just how much is it relying on Venmo? Less than one might think, illustrating just how massive an opportunity still lies ahead for PayPal.
EconomyPosted by
TechRadar

Some Google Pay users can now send money overseas

Users of Google Pay will soon be able to send funds to contacts overseas following an update to the money transfer app. The upgrade, available to Google Pay customers in the US, sees the app team up with financial experts Western Union and Wise (formerly TransferWise) However users will initially...
Internetledburyreporter.co.uk

eBay and PayPal users warned over new payment rules starting this month

Million of eBay users have been warned over new rules coming to the platform this month. New rules from May 31 will see changes to its payment system and new restrictions on controversial listings. Expenses and fees deducted at the point of sale. Previously these charges have been deducted in...
Cell Phonesthepaypers.com

Blockchain users can now trade virtual assets on Samsung smartphones

Samsung Electronics has announced that blockchain users can now manage and trade virtual assets from third-party wallets on Samsung Galaxy smartphones. The update helps blockchain users to access and process transactions by importing virtual assets stored on select cold hardware wallets to the Samsung Blockchain Wallet available on most Galaxy smartphones. In addition to the Samsung Blockchain Keystore, Galaxy smartphones can now connect to hardware wallets including the Ledger Nano S and Ledger Nano X.2.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

UK Bank Revolut Now Lets Users Buy, Withdraw Bitcoin

United Kingdom challenger digital bank Revolut now allows its customers to move the Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) acquired through its systems to external wallets. What Happened: According to industry news outlet Cointelegraph, Revolut decided to start allowing its users to move Bitcoin four years after starting to allow them to buy it, according to the industry news outlet Coin Telegraph.
EconomyPosted by
The Motley Fool

Better Buy: Mastercard vs. Visa

The two largest payment networks may seem interchangeable. Visa and Mastercard are both respected, high-performing companies, with stocks that have crushed the market over the years. Mastercard has delivered a 7,760% return for its shareholders since going public in 2006, while Visa is up 1,480% in the 13 years it has been publicly traded.
Computersinformation-age.com

How IT operations can be more tied to end-user experience

This article will take a look at how IT operations across the organisation can be more tied to end-user experience. IT operations have seen a substantial shift in the past year, made necessary by a rise in remote working due to the Covid-19 pandemic. These changes have included increased cloud tools for employees working from home, and adjustments to customer service initiatives to suit changing demands and more flexible locations. With this in mind, we explore how IT teams can ensure that operations are more closely tied to the end-user experience.
StocksCoinDesk

MicroStrategy Keeps Buying Bitcoin, Adds Another $15M

The publicly traded business intelligence company has now spent $2.24 billion on bitcoin. It has purchased bitcoin in $15 million tranches at least once a month since March in accordance with CEO Michael Saylor’s “sat-stacking” treasury reserve policy. Sat stacking means accumulating bitcoin by buying smaller amounts at certain intervals.
Marketsgitconnected.com

62% of Crypto Investors Believe They’ll Get Rich — Are They Right?

In January 2020 the Chief Economist of LendingTree— Tendayi Kapfidze — was unrelenting in sharing his views about Bitcoin; “It’s a pyramid scheme” he stated before going on to say that “It has no real utility in the world. It’s a solution in search of a problem and it still hasn’t found a problem to solve.”