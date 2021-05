Emergency personnel with the Huxley and Shelbyville Volunteer Fire Departments were called to the scene as one driver involved was trapped. According to Texas Department of Public Safety State Trooper John Hallenbeck, at around 3:40pm a silver 2020 Dodge Ram pickup truck driven by Joshua Kreyer, 41, of Shelbyville was southbound on FM 139. At that time a maroon 2003 Dodge pickup truck driven by Colton Buckner, 20, of Joaquin was eastbound on FM 2747 when he failed to stop at a stop sign.