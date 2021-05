If we have said it once, we have said it a million times — there are too many food labels in grocery stores! “Natural,” “Organic,” “USDA Certified Organic,” “Clean,” “No added hormones,” “antibiotic-free,” “cage-free,” and so many more. All of these labels throughout a grocery store can be overwhelming for those of us who know the difference, let alone for someone who is far removed from agriculture. For those with dietary restrictions from their doctor, they need to know what is in their food for their safety. For the rest of us, we want what is best for our families and those we love, but is bombarding the consumer with labels the best way to do it?