Congress & Courts

$1.9 billion Capitol security bill passes House

By Jennifer Shutt and Katherine Tully-McManus, CQ-Roll Call
Marietta Daily Journal
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — The House passed a $1.9 billion spending bill Thursday that Democrats hoped would pay for bills incurred since the Jan. 6 insurrection, bolster the Capitol’s police force and improve the complex’s security. The 213-212 vote was mostly along party lines with three Democrats voting against the bill, three...

Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Mahoning Matters

Ryan, DeLauro introduce bill for Jan. 6 response

WASHINGTON — U.S. Reps. Tim Ryan (D-13) and Rosa DeLauro (D-CT) today introduced the Emergency Security Supplemental to Respond to January 6th Appropriations Act. The bill addresses the insurrection with $1.9 billion in funding to respond to the events of that day. Informed by the recommendations of the Task Force...
Congress & CourtsPost-Bulletin

Proposed bipartisan probe of deadly US Capitol attack wins support

WASHINGTON, May 14 (Reuters) — A key Democrat and Republican in the U.S. House of Representatives reached a deal to form a bipartisan commission to investigate the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by Donald Trump's supporters, the lawmakers said on Friday. Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson, chairman of...
Congress & CourtsCNN

House strikes deal to create independent January 6 commission

(CNN) — The top Democrat and Republican on the House Homeland Security Committee struck a deal to create a bipartisan commission to investigate the January 6 attack on the Capitol, breaking a months-long logjam between House leaders about how to structure the independent panel. House Homeland Security Chairman Bennie Thompson...
Congress & Courtsnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Sens. Manchin, Murkowski unite in call to rewrite Voting Rights Act

WASHINGTON — Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska are urging congressional leaders to embark on a broad rewrite of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, a bipartisan move that underscores the difficulties Democrats face in getting their own sweeping voting bill through Congress.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The US Sun

Call for Pelosi to be investigated over Capitol riot as Speaker also slammed for keeping mask mandate in House chamber

CONTROVERSIAL Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is calling for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to be investigated in connection with the insurrection at the Capitol and delayed requests for National Guard assistance. Greene's tweet comes as Pelosi has received criticism for maintaining the House rules requiring masks in the House chamber, despite...
Congress & CourtsNews-Herald

Here's a look at how area members of Congress voted

WASHINGTON - Here's a look at how area members of Congress voted from May 7 to May 13. Along with the week's roll call votes, the Senate also passed the Alaska Tourism Recovery Act (S. 593). House. House Vote 1:. ORPHAN PRESCRIPTION DRUGS: The House has rejected the Fairness in...
PoliticsPosted by
WFAE

Washington Post Fact Checker Says NC's Rev. Rob Lee Is Not Related To Confederate General

The Rev. Robert Wright Lee IV has claimed for at least five years that he is a descendent of Robert E. Lee, the Confederate general. He has parlayed this claim into appearances on "The View," CNN and MTV, op-eds and books and into an audience with Vice President Kamala Harris. And last year, he repeated this claim during his testimony in front of a congressional House hearing on legislation regarding the removal of Confederate monuments. Lee has also stated this claim on multiple appearances on WUNC and NPR programs.
Texas StateTexas Monthly

Why Eight Texas Republicans Broke From Their Party Over Mask Mandates

Texas lawmakers began this year’s legislative session with some agitation over new rules that required that they wear face masks to limit the spread of COVID-19. In January, Republican representative Kyle Biedermann of Fredericksburg tossed his face covering on the House podium in disgust, denouncing the rules as an unnecessary infringement on what he and other mask opponents regard as their freedom to take whatever health risks they choose (and to impose risks on others). As the session proceeded, some lawmakers would quietly slide down their masks and wear them over their chins during dull moments. Those included Democratic representative Joe Deshotel, who on the third day of the session tested positive for COVID-19. Months later, on May 13, after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that those who are fully vaccinated no longer need to wear a face covering, Austin representative Donna Howard ripped off her black surgical mask and waved it in the air gleefully, as if she were at a bra-burning. Representative J. M. Lozano, a Republican and restaurant owner from Kingsville, threw his straight up in the air as if it were a graduation cap.
Congress & Courtsmetrovoicenews.com

Supreme Court unanimously rules against Biden warrantless gun seizures

In a surprise unanimous decision, the U.S. Supreme Court has rejected Biden administration arguments that police can conduct warrantless searches of homes to seize guns. The ruling in the case, Caniglia v. Strom, court file 20-157, came May 17 as President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats pressed for aggressive new restrictions on Second Amendment gun ownership rights, including controversial “red flag” laws. The controversial laws allow gun seizures from law-abiding gun owners with limited due process.
POTUSWashington Post

Biden orders flags flown at half-staff — then orders them back up, as two events collide

President Biden initially ordered flags on Saturday to be flown at half-staff. Then he ordered them back up at full-staff. It’s because of a quirk that comes up every half dozen years or so, when a day that honors two groups collides — with two different protocols for the American flag. For Peace Officers Memorial Day, which falls on May 15, flags are supposed to be at half-staff. But the third Saturday in May is marked to honor Armed Forces Day — and on that day, flags are supposed to be full-staff.