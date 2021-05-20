newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cooperstown, NY

Robert Badger Seaver: The Badger

By Larissa Ryan
allotsego.com
 14 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleBob Seaver was born in Boston in 1924 and spent his childhood summers on Otsego Lake in his grandfather’s camp, Wranglehurst, now called Highview, near Hickory Grove and, for reasons no one knows, across the lake at Camp Chenango. His mother was from Springfield Center and his father was a...

www.allotsego.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phillips Andover Academy#San Francisco#Springfield College#Amherst College#Town Supervisor#Boston College#Highview#Wwi#English#The U S S Niblack#Pta#The Brookwood Foundation#The Otsego Golf Club#The Mohican Club#The Freeman S Journal#Badger Park#Hickory Grove#Bassett Hall#Otsego Lake#Village Gardens
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cooperstown, NY
City
Boston, NY
City
Springfield, NY
City
Springfield Center, NY
City
Philadelphia, NY
Related
Auburn, NYmonroecopost.com

Local artists featured in Schweinfurth’s ‘Made in NY’

“Made in NY 2021” will open at the Schweinfurth Art Center, 205 Genesee St., Auburn, on June 12 with 73 pieces by 69 artists who represent 44% of the counties in New York state. This is the 25th year the art center has held the annual juried exhibit and the...
Cooperstown, NYallotsego.com

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO

MOVE OUT – 9 a.m. – Used items from SUNY Oneonta students are available. Everything under the tent is free. ReUse Center, 23 Duane St., Oneonta. E-mail Rachel.kornhauser@oneonta.edu. LIVE STRONG – 1:15 p.m. Cooperstown Senior Community Center invites area seniors for fun exercise program designed for standing or sitting. This...
Syracuse, NYCitizen Online

NY auctioning former SUNY ESF president's home in Syracuse area

An Onondaga County home formerly used as the SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry president's residence will be auctioned by the state Office of General Services. The one-story home, which is located at 2 Bradford Heights Road in the town of DeWitt, has a 2,600-square-foot main floor with three...
Oneonta, NYPosted by
WZOZ 103.1

Oneonta Main View Galley Hosting All-Inclusive Art Show

Here's another example of things starting to look brighter during this coronavirus pandemic - The Arc Otsego is having an in-person art exhibit opening at their new Main View Gallery & Gift Shop, at 77 Main Street in Oneonta on Friday, May 21 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. The exhibit called "The All Together Art Show" is the first community art show in the new gallery which has undergone many changes. I spoke with Faith Tiemann, Director of Community Relations for The Arc Otsego about the amazing changes at the gallery and about how during the pandemic, the organization had the opportunity to renovate and expand the gallery space at 73 Main St., Oneonta. You'll just have to come and see for yourself at the art show.
Cooperstown, NYallotsego.com

Cooperstown baseball improves to 6-0

Cooperstown senior right hander Alex Poulson struck out 15 Canastota batters during six scoreless innings as the Hawkeyes improved to 6-0 with a 10-0 win at Canastota on Saturday, May 15. Cooperstown broke the game open with a seven-run sixth inning. Chris Ubner had two hits, an RBI and a...
Cooperstown, NYallotsego.com

Cooperstown couple wins recognition

Carol Lachance and Mike Lachance were presented with an “Outstanding Seniors of the Community” recognition from the Office of the Aging in an award announced Monday, May 3. “It is truly an honor and very much a surprise,” Carol said. The Lachances run the Cooperstown Senior Community Center in the...
Potsdam, NYnny360.com

Local golf: Potsdam’s Berkman, 15, wins state junior championship

COOPERSTOWN — Potsdam native Tyler Berkman won the New York State PGA Junior Championship last weekend at the Leatherstocking Golf Course in Cooperstown. Berkman, 15, is the two-time defending club champion at the Potsdam Country Club. He shot a 2-over-par 74 in the second round and won by one stroke...
Cooperstown, NYallotsego.com

BOUND VOLUMES

Compiled by Tom Heitz/SHARON STUART, with resources. courtesy of The Fenimore Art Museum Research Library. Nature is beginning a length to throw off her sable mantles and everywhere Spring is appearing in all its primitive loveliness – the God of the seasons is breathing upon the autumnal earth and changing it from gloom to glory. There is a lofty and peculiar spirit belonging to the vernal developments of nature which man would do well to imitate. As the harvest in autumn depends upon the seed committed to the earth in spring, also the character of the man depends upon the principles implanted in the minds of youth in the springtime of life.
Otsego County, NYallotsego.com

HOMETOWN HISTORY

Compiled by Tom Heitz/SHARON STUART, with resources. courtesy of The Fenimore Art Museum Research Library. The first locomotive explosion that ever occurred on the Albany & Susquehanna railroad occurred on Tuesday afternoon about one-half mile east of Schenevus, a few rods east of what is known as DeLong’s swamp. The result was disastrous, the engine being blown to pieces and completely wrecked, killing the engineer and badly injuring the fireman, beside tearing up the track and doing other damage. The train was a wildcat of some 12 or 15 gondolas, Shepard Edick, conductor, James Gleason, engineer, and Abisha E. Loucks, fireman. The engine was No. 159 – one of the huge moguls, the cab of which rests over the boiler. The train was moving at a speed not to exceed 12 miles an hour. Those nearest the scene describe the report as terrific. Houses in Schenevus village, half a mile away, were shaken as if by an earthquake.
Cooperstown, NYDaily Star

Cooperstown Central School has...

Cooperstown Central School has the following immediate openings: Cook Food Service Worker The Cooperstown Central School District is hiring for the part-time positions of Cook and Food Service Worker to join our Cafeteria Staff. Position details at www.cooperstowncs.org, or call (607) 547-2820 for more information. Qualified candidates should send a cover letter, resume and district application by May 21, 2021 to: Melissa Rathbun, Cafeteria Manager 39 Linden Avenue Cooperstown, NY 13326 E.O.E.
Cooperstown, NYallotsego.com

Cooperstown stays undefeated with baseball win at Adirondack

Kendall Haney scored three runs, had two RBI and pitched four innings for the win as Cooperstown beat Adirondack, 12-4, in Boonville on Wednesday, May 12. Haney had little trouble on the mound until the fourth inning, when he gave up two runs. He struck out four and gave up four hits, but walked no batters.
Oneonta, NYallotsego.com

for Oneonta in softball

Junior Marley Lippett and Sophomore Dani Seamon combined for 16 strike outs as the Hawkeyes improved to 3-0 with a 12-5 softball win over visiting Oneonta on Thursday, May 6, at Cooperstown Central School. Lippett went four innings in her debut game of the year, after missing a doubleheader at...
Oneonta, NYallotsego.com

EMS volunteer, NRA member, loving husband

Rick was born at Fox Hospital in Oneonta, NY on January 13, 1949 to Henry and Hilma Aleksa Rumenapp, immigrants from Germany. As a teenager, he enjoyed raising beagles, working in the garden, going hunting and driving his cars. He was a graduate of Oneonta High School in 1968, first working on a farm, then at the Jamesway Shoe Store and finally 40 years in multiple jobs on the Railroad including Penn Station in Selkirk, D&H in Oneonta, NYSW in Cooperstown, and D&H CP Rail in Binghamton. He spent his entire life in New York State, living in Oneonta, Milford and the last 35 years in Franklin.
Cooperstown, NYallotsego.com

Crippen walk off keeps Coop softball undefeated

Katie Crippen hit a two-run, walk-off double in extra innings to keep Cooperstown undefeated in softball with a 6-5 win over Adirondack at Cooperstown Central School on Wednesday, May 12. Crippen went 4-for-6, including two doubles. She also had two stolen bases. Marley Lippett earned her second win of the...
Cooperstown, NYallotsego.com

Coop track teams get wins at Westmoreland

Cooperstown’s track teams won their second dual meets of the season, with both boys topping host Westmoreland. The Cooperstown boys won, 80.5 to 42.5. The Cooperstown girls won, 86-50. Finn Holohan won the high jump, with a jump 4’8”, pole vault at 9’6” and triple jump with a jump of...
Otsego County, NYDaily Star

Area News: May 12, 2021

Delaware Otsego Audubon Society is seeking to identify and help fund projects in its region that address climate change through the Audubon in Action 2021 Community Climate Action grant program. According to a media release, applications are open for individuals and community members, schools, colleges and college groups, nonprofit organizations...
Cooperstown, NYDaily Star

SUMMER EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITIE...

SUMMER EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITIES Three Mile Point&Fairy Spring The Village of Cooperstown is seeking to hire for the positions of Three Mile Park Caretaker and Fairy Spring Caretaker. Individuals are provided with housing at the park beginning Memorial Day weekend for weekend period through the end of school and then seven 7 days per week through Labor day. This opportunity is ideal for a couple. For more information and to obtain an application, contact the Village Office at 607-547-2411 or a letter of interest and resume may be sent to Jenna L. Utter, Village Clerk, Village of Cooperstown, PO Box 346, Cooperstown, NY 13326. Applications will be accepted until the positions are filled. EOE.
Cooperstown, NYSacramento Bee

Jeff Idelson returns to Hall of Fame as interim president

Jeff Idelson is returning to baseball's Hall of Fame as interim president. The 56-year-old succeeded Dale Petroskey as Hall president in 2008 and retired on June 24, 2019, when he was replaced by former Los Angeles Angels executive Tim Mead. Mead announced on April 16 that he was resigning as...
Cooperstown, NYallotsego.com

Coop pitchers get combined no-hitter at Herkimer

Four Cooperstown pitchers combined for a no-hitter in a 10-0 win at Herkimer in a Center State Conference baseball game Monday, May 10. Starter Alex Poulson got the win for Cooperstown, pitching four innings, striking out eight batters, walking two. Kendall Haney, Liam Ford and Alex Hage each pitched one...