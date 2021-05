A little more than 1,500 Columbia County residents became fully vaccinated from April 28 through early May 5, as noted in the weekly report by Columbia County Public Health. The 1,524 additional residents now brings the total to 20,566 residents who have received both doses (35.7% of the county’s population). There are also 26,469 residents who have received at least one dose (46%). In total, Columbia County has administered 45,572 doses to county residents.