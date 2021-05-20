newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Insights from colour-blind octopus help fight human sight loss

By MDN Editor
megadoctornews.com
 9 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleNewswise — University of Bristol research into octopus vision has led to a quick and easy test that helps optometrists identify people who are at greater risk of macular degeneration, the leading cause of incurable sight loss. The basis for this breakthrough was published in the latest issue of the...

megadoctornews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunglasses#University Of Bristol#Human Biology#Human Eyes#Marine Biology#Natural Sciences#The School Of Optometry#Aston University#Meso#Azul Optics Ltd#Colour Blind Octopus#Octopus Vision#Incurable Sight Loss#Octopuses#Macular Pigment Levels#Polarization Patterns#Macular Pigments#Lead Researcher#Polarization Vision#Increased Susceptibility
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Science
Related
SciencePosted by
ScienceAlert

Scientists Have Identified Four Distinct Types of Alzheimer's And What They Do to Us

The more we understand about Alzheimer's, the faster we can work towards better treatments and ultimately a cure, which makes discovering four distinct subtypes of the brain disease an important one. Using machine learning algorithms trained at brain scans of 1,143 people either with healthy brains or brains affected by Alzheimer's, scientists have identified four distinct ways tau proteins get tangled up among neurons. Misshapen tau proteins are closely linked to the development and progression of Alzheimer's, but it was thought that the pattern of tau entanglement in the brain was more or less the same in everyone with the disease. "We identified four...
MedicalXpress

A new understanding of how the human brain controls the hands

Understanding how the brain controls certain actions—such picking up a knife in the correct way—is important for many reasons. One of these is working towards the development of brain-computer interfaces that may help people with artificial limbs control them, using their minds. Yet how the human brain controls our hands...
ScienceEurekAlert

Bone-deep: Mineral found in human bone can help fight toxic organic compounds

One of the most prominent evils of rapid industrialization has been the emission of toxic pollutants into the surrounding biosphere, with often disastrous consequences for human beings. Several industrial processes, such as chemical manufacturing and printing, along with facilities such as power plants emit volatile organic compounds (VOCs) that are known to be cancer-causing and raise an important environmental issue in need of a solution. Traditionally, VOCs are controlled via a process called "catalytic oxidation," in which they are converted into benign materials in the presence of noble metal (e.g. gold, silver, and platinum) nanoparticles. However, the process is expensive and requires a fine-tuning of nanoparticle characteristics. Thus, a catalytic process not requiring noble metal catalysts is highly desirable. While transition metals and their oxides are a possible alternative, they require complex syntheses and precise chemical composition control.
ScienceNewswise

Helping humans heal

Newswise — In a lab on the upper floors of Engineering Hall, something is growing. It’s not a plant. And it’s not an animal. What Ronke Olabisi is growing in her lab is us. From new skin and retinal tissue to hearts and livers, she’s developing the tools to rebuild and repair the human body.
Environmentresilience.org

Red poppies, colour blindness and the climate emergency

In April, psychology lecturer Dr Elia Valentini joined scientists from around the world in a symbolic hunger strike, highlighting the need for radical action to tackle climate change. Below he explains why it was necessary to take this step. In one of my classes I teach masters students how the...
ScienceAstronomy.com

Help fight light pollution with a science experiment from your local library

Citizen Science Salon is a partnership between our sister publication, Discover, and SciStarter.Org. For most of human history, we slept under the stars. Instead of staring at electronic screens, our ancestors watched the light from the heavens. Things have changed dramatically in recent decades. Seven out of 10 people living in the U.S. today have never seen the Milky Way. Light pollution from street lights, homes, businesses and sports fields now obscures the night sky. And the problem is only getting worse.
EngineeringEurekAlert

Organic, printable device could restore sight to the blind

A researcher at the University of Sydney is developing a printable device that acts like a retina and could one day restore sight to blind people. Dr Matthew Griffith, from the Australian Centre for Microscopy & Microanalysis and the School of Aerospace, Mechanical and Mechatronic Engineering, has created an electrical device from multi-coloured carbon-based semiconductors -that uses absorbed light to fire the neurons that transmit signals from the eyes to the brain, acting as an artificial retina for those who have lost this capacity.
ScienceMedicalXpress

Thin-film electrodes reveal key insight into human brain activity

Thin-film electrodes developed at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) have been used in human patients at the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF), generating never-before-seen recordings of brain activity in the hippocampus, a region responsible for memory and other cognitive functions. In a study published today in the journal Nature...
ScienceMedicalXpress

How proteins control information processing in the brain

A complicated interaction between proteins is needed for information to pass from one nerve cell to the next. Researchers at the Martin Luther University Halle-Wittenberg (MLU) have now managed to study this process in the synaptic vesicles, which play an important role in this process. The study appeared in the journal Nature Communications.
Sciencetulane.edu

Study finds evidence of persistent Lyme infection in brain despite aggressive antibiotic therapy

Tulane University researchers found the bacterium that causes Lyme disease in the brain tissue of a woman who had long suffered neurocognitive impairment after her diagnosis and treatment for the tick-borne disease. The presence of the corkscrew-shaped Borrelia burgdorferi spirochetes in the former Lyme disease patient’s brain and spinal cord were evidence of a persistent infection.
ScienceNature.com

Single-cell atlases dissect tissue destruction by SARS-CoV-2

Severe SARS-CoV-2 infection can cause acute respiratory distress syndrome and multi-organ failure. Now, two studies, published back-to-back in Nature, provide new insights into the pathophysiology of severe COVID-19 at single-cell resolution. Melms et al. carried out single-nucleus RNA sequencing (snRNA-seq) of ~116,000 nuclei from snap-frozen lungs that were collected shortly...
Scienceusf.edu

Tooth plaque from ancient skeleton offers new insight into human evolution

Fossilized plaque scraped from the teeth of a 4,500-year-old skeleton discovered by University of South Florida professors is helping to unlock the secrets of what ancient humans ate and how our species evolved. The findings from the groundbreaking study reveal that starchy foods were part of the human diet millions...
CancerNeuroscience News

Aggressive Brain Tumors Can Mimic Normal Brain Repair Processes

Summary: Glioblastoma can mimic the normal repair of white matter in the brain, causing the tumor to become less malignant. Additionally, a drug commonly prescribed for asthma can help suppress glioblastoma growth in mouse models. Source: UCL. Scientists at the UCL have made a ‘surprising’ discovery that glioblastoma, an aggressive...
EngineeringPosted by
The Independent

‘Brain-like device’ mimics human learning in major computing breakthrough

Scientists have developed a device modelled on the human brain that can learn by association in the same way as Pavlov’s dog.In the famous experiment, Russian physiologist Ivan Pavlov conditioned a dog to associate a bell with food. In order to replicate this way of learning, researchers from Northwestern University in the US and the University of Hong Kong developed so-called “synaptic transistors” capable of simultaneously processing and storing information in the same way as a brain.Instead of a bell and food, the researchers conditioned the circuit to associate light with pressure by pulsing an LED lightbulb and then immediately...
Healthsahuaritasun.com

Using Lasers to treat Eye Diseases

Lasers are commonly used to treat certain eye diseases. A laser uses a highly focused beam of light to make miniscule openings or burns within the different layers of the eye. Laser surgeries can be performed in an outpatient setting, and are covered by insurance. Two of the most frequent uses for laser surgery are conditions called narrow angles and open angle glaucoma.
ScienceMedicalXpress

Scientists find gene mutation linked to exfoliation syndrome, most common cause of glaucoma

A team of researchers from the Agency for Science, Technology and Research's (A*STAR) Genome Institute of Singapore (GIS) and Bioprocessing Technology Institute (BTI), as well as Singapore Eye Research Institute (SERI), have identified a genetic mutation (functionally defective CYP39A1 gene) associated with exfoliation syndrome, the most common cause of glaucoma. The findings could pave the way for future research on the cause of exfoliation syndrome and potential cures. Their research was published in Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) on 24 February 2021.
Sciencescitechdaily.com

Experiments on Live Human Brain Tissue Yield Unexpected Findings

These findings may have implications for brain disease, disorders. Scientists at the Krembil Brain Institute, part of University Health Network (UHN), in collaboration with colleagues at the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH), have used precious and rare access to live human cortical tissue to identify functionally important features that make human neurons unique.
ScienceThe Weather Channel

Researchers Develop 3D 'Lung-On-A-Chip' Model to Test New Therapies for COVID-19

A team of researchers has designed a 3D "lung-on-a-chip" model that replicates human alveolar lung tissue to test new therapies for COVID-19 and other lung conditions. The model will help study how COVID-19 viral particles travel through airways and impact pulmonary cells. The technology also enables scientists to investigate how various COVID-19 therapies, such as Remdesivir, impact the replication of the virus.