Royse City, TX

Suspect in 2020 drug bust pleads guilty to reduced charge

By Herald-Banner staff report
roysecityheraldbanner.com
 21 hours ago

One of three Arkansas residents, indicted in connection with a major drug bust in Royse City in October, has been released from custody after pleading guilty to a reduced charge, while a second has been released with her case dismissed. Anika Lynn Bagby, 28, Misty Huckaba, 41, and Otis Antonio...

www.roysecityheraldbanner.com
