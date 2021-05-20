Suspect in 2020 drug bust pleads guilty to reduced charge

On May 8, 2021, The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office conducted an evidentiary search in the area of Hunt County Road 3515 and Hunt County Road 3516. On May 8, 2021, The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office conducted an evidentiary search in the area of Hunt County Road 3515 and Hunt County Road 3516. The search was conducted based off of information that was received in relation to the Michael Chambers case. For the majority of the day on Saturday the Sheriff’s Office, assisted by other agencies and partner volunteer groups, searched approximately 420 acres of dense woods, open pastures and creek beds. The search involved the use of k9’s, all-terrain vehicles, a drone, riders on horseback and individuals on foot. A total of 78 members of law enforcement and vetted volunteers were utilized during the event, logging a total of 568.5 hours during the event.