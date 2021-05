India accounted for nearly half of all global Covid-19 cases and one in every four deaths due to the virus in the past week, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said in its latest report.The global health body said the “Southeast Asia region continues to report marked increases in both case and death incidences. India accounts for over 90 per cent of both cases and deaths in the region, as well as 46 per cent of global cases and 25 per cent of global deaths reported in the past week.”According to the WHO, for the second successive week, the number...