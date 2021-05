Up until the last few years, startup investing was limited to the ultra-wealthy and hard-to-access investment funds. For one thing, regulators imposed restrictions that were designed to protect smaller investors from complex investments or, worse, scams. Those protections are well-intentioned, but, as investors became acutely aware that much of the gains in high-growth companies come before the IPO, they demanded a more equitable system. The most widely available solution to this is equity crowdfunding.