Elvis Duran is about to get his big acting break. Too bad he can't stay awake to watch it. The longtime host of iHeartMedia's “Elvis Duran and the Morning Show” lands a role on tonight's episode of “Law and Order: Special Victims Unit,” airing at 9pm Eastern on NBC-TV. It's not exactly a speaking role, as Duran plays one of those victims, high-roller Kemp Landry, whose predilection for oxycodone, cocaine, and MDMA mixed with fentanyl may be the reason his one key scene is as a corpse in a morgue. Duran shares the spotlight with Mariska Hargitay and Ice-T, stars of the TV drama currently in its 22nd season, making it the longest-running primetime live-action series of all time.