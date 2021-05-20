newsbreak-logo
La Rochelle vs Toulouse live stream: how to watch the 2021 Champions Cup Final rugby for free

By What Hi-Fi?
whathifi.com
 6 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleRonan O’Gara’s La Rochelle face Toulouse in an all-French Heineken Champions Cup Final at Twickenham this Saturday. Can La Rochelle secure their first-ever Champions Cup? Or will it be a record-breaking fifth Champions Cup win for Toulouse? The big match kicks off at 4.45pm BST. Watch for free on Channel 4 or check out our guide guide to getting a La Rochelle vs Toulouse live stream from anywhere in the world.

