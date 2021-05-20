La Rochelle vs Toulouse live stream: how to watch the 2021 Champions Cup Final rugby for free

Manchester United did the hard work last week at Old Trafford and now simply need to finish the job off against Roma this evening.The Red Devils came from 2-1 down to trounce their Italian opponents 6-2 seven days ago and will take great confidence into the Europa League semi-final second leg.Hot off the heels of announcing former Man Utd man Jose Mourinho as their next manager, Roma are a struggling side who sit seventh in Serie A.FOLLOW LIVE: Roma vs Manchester United: Europa League team news, line-ups and more tonightThis game is all that is left of their season, so...