La Rochelle vs Toulouse live stream: how to watch the 2021 Champions Cup Final rugby for free
Ronan O’Gara’s La Rochelle face Toulouse in an all-French Heineken Champions Cup Final at Twickenham this Saturday. Can La Rochelle secure their first-ever Champions Cup? Or will it be a record-breaking fifth Champions Cup win for Toulouse? The big match kicks off at 4.45pm BST. Watch for free on Channel 4 or check out our guide guide to getting a La Rochelle vs Toulouse live stream from anywhere in the world.www.whathifi.com