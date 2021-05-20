newsbreak-logo
DPHHS Honors Conrad EMT Ruth Erickson

By Anne James
K96 FM
K96 FM
 14 hours ago
HELENA - (News Release) - The Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) honored Montana Emergency Medical Services (EMS) personnel from Bridger, Conrad, Cooke City, Hardin, Thompson Falls, and Plentywood during an awards ceremony at the Capitol Rotunda Wednesday, May 19. The event included an address by Governor Greg...

Shelby, MT
K96 FM plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shelby, Montana.

