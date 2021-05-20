DPHHS Honors Conrad EMT Ruth Erickson

Mayor Thomas Lankey proclaimed May 6-12 as Nurses Week across Edison during an outdoor commemoration service at JFK University Medical Center in Edison on May 11. Lankey was joined by Amie Thornton, president and chief hospital executive of JFK; Jim Lindquist, chief nursing officer of JFK; Praful Raja, Board of Directors of JFK; Edison Township Council Vice President Samip Joshi; and Council Member Joyce Ship-Freeman. Nearly 100 nurses gathered along with members of the Edison Police Department, Edison Fire Department and EMS to show their support to the "members of our community who have the most difficult and challenging job," according to Lankey. Pictured are Raja, left to right, Lindquist, Lankey, Thornton, Ship-Freeman and Joshi.PHOTO COURTESY OF HACKENSACK MERIDIAN HEALTH.