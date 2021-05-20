newsbreak-logo
Douze points pour la France: Christer Björkman names Barbara Pravi’s “Voilà” as his favourite entry of Eurovision 2021

By Jonathan Vautrey
 7 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleHe’s the Swedish maestro that spear-headed Melodifestivalen for 20 years and will now help produce the American Song Contest. But for now, Christer Björkman is spending time in Rotterdam as a commentator for Swedish broadcaster SVT’s coverage of Eurovision 2021. Christer has now revealed that his personal favourite act in this year’s contest is France’s Barbara Pravi with “Voilà”.

