Douze points pour la France: Christer Björkman names Barbara Pravi’s “Voilà” as his favourite entry of Eurovision 2021
He’s the Swedish maestro that spear-headed Melodifestivalen for 20 years and will now help produce the American Song Contest. But for now, Christer Björkman is spending time in Rotterdam as a commentator for Swedish broadcaster SVT’s coverage of Eurovision 2021. Christer has now revealed that his personal favourite act in this year’s contest is France’s Barbara Pravi with “Voilà”.wiwibloggs.com