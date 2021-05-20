Whiskey Cocktail Hour: Minor Cobbler

Over the last few years I have become a pretty big fan of sherry. It’s not a thing I had much exposure to until I started bartending. For some people, their only exposure to sherry is in the kitchen, as an ingredient for things like sherried carrots or sherry mushrooms. My only exposure to it growing up was when my Portuguese grandmother would use it while cooking. Therefore, I heavily associated sherry with my grandma, and as such, was not eager to seek it out until I had the opportunity to taste a wide variety of sherry as part of a cocktail training I attended in New Orleans one year.