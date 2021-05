Sony Interactive Entertainment is hosting the 2021 Game Days, during which various activities will be carried out. Play Days 2021 will be held and Sony Interactive Entertainment pledges that you can prepare for the various activities that will take place over a period of several weeks. In this context, the PlayStation Player celebration is back. This event is open for the community to participate in order to achieve common goals and gain PSN incarnations and exclusive PS4 designs in the process. Registration starts today and can be until May 31, 2021. There will also be a free online multiplayer weekend that does not require PS Plus.