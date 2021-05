New research is indicating that antiparasitic drug ivermectin is an effective prophylaxis (preventive treatment) and treatment for COVID-19. Apart from its widespread use against blood-sucking surface parasites such as lice and scabies, it's also used in treating internal parasites such as ascariasis (intestinal worms). The drug is used in treating some more lesser-known diseases such as heartworm and river blindness. Additionally, it is also widely used in veterinary medicine for the same purpose, in both pets and livestock. It won its creators a Nobel prize.