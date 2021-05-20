newsbreak-logo
365 Days of Texas True Crime: Your Turn

By Tawny The Rock Chick
KBAT 99.9
KBAT 99.9
 16 hours ago
Tawny the Rock Chick here, your resident true crime aficionado. As interesting as I find true crime from all over to be, it’s the local stuff that I can really dig into. You could say I’m a bit obsessed with researching stories of murder and missing persons from this area. I’ve spent countless hours reading old newspapers articles, requesting files on cases and sifting through data cases online regarding homicide cases that you probably didn’t even know existed. This area holds more sordid secrets than you may know and I’m going to tell you about all of them, one day at a time. It’s 365 Days of Texas True Crime and today I’m reaching out to all of you…..

