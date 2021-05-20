KETCHIKAN dumps 480 tons of trash

newsbreak-logo
KETCHIKAN (KDN) — The Ketchikan Spring Clean-Up week, held April 17 through April 24, yielded markedly larger trash poundage this year than in the past two years. Ketchikan Solid Waste Supervisor Lenny Neeley reported the amounts collected in a memo attached to the Ketchikan City Council’s agenda for Thursday evening’s regular meeting. The landfill received a total of 2,413 vehicle loads on its scale that week for a total of 438 tons of trash, he reported.

