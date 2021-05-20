This underwater Italian village just resurfaced for the first time in 70 years

Archaeologists in Italy unearthed the fossilized remains of nine Neanderthals who met a rather gruesome fate when they were preyed upon by hyenas thousands of years ago. According to a press release from the Italian Cultural Ministry, the remarkable find was made at a location known as Guattari Cave, which is a site that had been sealed off from the world by way of a landslide some 60,000 years ago until its accidental discovery in 1939. An initial investigation of the cavern at the time produced a Neanderthal skull which was heralded as "sensational," but now pales in comparison to what a modern excavation has uncovered.