This underwater Italian village just resurfaced for the first time in 70 years
If you haven’t heard of the Italian city of Curon, it’s probably because it’s been submerged underwater for the past 70 years. The village, located in the province of South Tyrol, was home to hundreds of residents before being flooded by a hydroelectric plant and the unification of two nearby lakes in 1950, resulting in the creation of Lake Resia. Now that the lake is being drained for maintenance, Curon has finally emerged, and tourists are able to see it for the first time in seven decades.matadornetwork.com