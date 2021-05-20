WHO appeals for humanitarian pause to gain access to Gaza

Our editors’ weekly take on humanitarian news, trends, and developments from around the globe. The intensity of what could turn into a fully-fledged war between Israel and Hamas and its allies in Gaza is ramping up so quickly that much is likely to change by the time you read this. At the time of publication, 119 people had reportedly been killed by Israeli bombs in Gaza, and eight inside Israel by rockets fired from the occupied Palestinian territory that is home to around two million people, who are for the most part unable to leave because of severe restrictions on movement by Israel and Egypt. The death toll is likely to rise, and cities and towns inside Israel that are home to both Jewish and Palestinian Israeli citizens have also seen outbreaks of intercommunal violence. Synagogues were set on fire in the city of Lod, and live TV showed a mob of far-right Israelis in Bat Yam dragging a man they believed to be Arab from his car, beating him bloody. The roots of what’s happening now clearly go far deeper than the rising tensions over the past few weeks, but we suggest you read this for the recent background on the deadly flare-up.