Society

Thursday’s Pearls Of Wisdom

By Keeta King
Majic 93.3
 22 hours ago
Below is a message I sent to my family in our our family group chat…. The enemy doesn’t attack you unless he knows your name. The fact that he knows your name, is proof that you are a threat. The fact that you’re a threat, is proof that you have a promise. EVERY promise is always guarded by a problem big or small. You and I are no exception to birthing pains. We just have to PUSH THROUGH.

Majic 93.3

Texarkana, AR
Majic 93.3 is Texarkanas new home for Todays R & B & Throwbacks along with the latest local news, information and features. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Pearls, Treasure, Proof, Birthing Pains, Message, Attack
News Break
Society
