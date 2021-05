DARLINGTON, S.C. (May 9, 2021) – Ryan Newman picked off multiple cars during the final handful of laps in Sunday’s annual ‘Throwback’ Cup race at the ‘Track Too Tough to Tame.’ Newman powered his retro Kohler Generators Ford to a 10th-place finish at Darlington Raceway, notching his third top-10 finish of the season, and joining Roush Fenway teammate Chris Buescher – who finished ninth – in the top-10. “That was just a great team effort by the Kohler team today,” said Newman. “Darlington is a tough race track and we battled handling for the majority of the race, but we kept plugging away at it and were able to pass some cars there at the end and bring home a solid top-10 finish.”