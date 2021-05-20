newsbreak-logo
BC Government must ban fur farming in wake of third COVID-19 outbreak on BC mink farm

 1 day ago

First Nations, animal protection groups, epidemiologists call on BC Government to Act with urgency. VANCOUVER–In the wake of a 3rd outbreak of COVID-19 on a factory mink fur farm in British Columbia, the Union of British Columbia Indian Chiefs (UBCIC), concerned infectious disease specialists, the BC SPCA, the Fur-Bearers, and Humane Society International/Canada are calling on the BC Government to act now to end fur farming.

