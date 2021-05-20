Miyan Williams Needed Only 10 Carries to Raise Expectations Entering His Second Season at Ohio State
Miyan Williams has more than 8,000 followers on Twitter and nearly 13,000 followers on Instagram, but he hasn’t always been a well-known name. Less than one year ago, Williams arrived at Ohio State as an unheralded three-star recruit. Ranked as the 45th-best running back and No. 627 overall prospect in the class of 2020, Williams was widely seen as a consolation prize for the Buckeyes after they missed out on higher-ranked running backs like Bijan Robinson, Kendall Milton and Jaylan Knighton.www.chatsports.com