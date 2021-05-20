Rush Told You Trump Was Tougher on Russia! Biden Green Lights Putin-Merkel Pipeline
BRETT: I’m old enough to remember when Russia and Vladimir Putin were the biggest villains in the universe. Oh, wait. That was merely a number of months ago, when President Trump was the president of the United States, and it’s all we heard 24/7, 365 on the cable channels, reading on the blogs, reading the editorial pages of major newspapers and the fictionalized accounts of leaks coming from fictionalized intelligence agencies.www.rushlimbaugh.com