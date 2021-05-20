newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

Wider dialogue with government on environmental issues welcomed by faith-based groups

By Dennis Sadowski, Catholic News Service
thedialog.org
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleCLEVELAND — Faith-based organizations working to address climate change and strengthen creation care initiatives are being heard again by the federal government. Since President Joe Biden took office Jan. 20 and began shifting federal priorities toward achieving a greener country and addressing environmental justice in poor, minority and Indigenous communities, the organizations see a new opening for cooperation and dialogue.

thedialog.org
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Joan Brown
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catholic News Service#Environmental Movement#Environmental Issues#Infrastructure#Faith Based Initiatives#Environmental Policies#Economic Issues#Public Policies#Indigenous#Catholic Church#The White House#Native American#American Jobs Plan#Cns#Congress#Faith Based Organizations#Environmental Concerns#Environmental Crises#Creation Care Initiatives#Social Justice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Society
Related
U.S. PoliticsWashington Times

VP Harris says illegal migration worsened by 'extreme climate' disasters

Vice President Kamala Harris said Monday that “extreme climate incidents” such as hurricanes destroy crops in Central America and prompt more people to migrate illegally to the U.S. In a Democrats-only virtual meeting with members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, Ms. Harris said climate change has hit Central America particularly...
Public HealthPosted by
FOX26

Mask mandates may be ending but not mask politics

WASHINGTON (Sinclair Broadcast Group) — Wearing a mask has been politicized for over a year and now that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have said vaccinated people can safely ditch their face coverings, there are questions about whether the partisan controversy will linger. At a Rose Garden event...
AdvocacyBaton Rouge Business Report

‘LaPolitics’: Leadership forms another donation-based group

Speaker Clay Schexnayder and Senate President Page Cortez have formed another entity to accept donations from those willing to cut checks. While the duo already have Leading Louisiana, which was formed to support their policy efforts, they are also now attached to a new group called the Louisiana Historical Capitol Foundation.
AgricultureGrist

Biden’s big conservation plan must include cities

As the climate changes, cities must change with it. Fix is exploring how our urban centers are being reimagined and what green, equitable, and resilient communities could look like. With insights from local officials, architects, residents, and more, our Sustainable Cities of the Future series examines how we’ll live, work, and play in the cities of tomorrow. (Explore the full series so far.)
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

EPA revokes Trump-era policy that loosened clean-air rules

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Environmental Protection Agency is revoking a Trump-era rule that overhauled how the agency evaluates air pollutants, a move the Biden administration says will make it easier to enact limits on dangerous and climate-changing emissions. EPA said Thursday it reviewed a rule issued by the Trump administration...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

U.S. brings back climate change website detailing ongoing threats

(Reuters) - After years of delays during the Trump administration, the EPA released its new climate indicators, which show Americans are already feeling effects on their health and safety. Heat waves across the country are more frequent, more intense, and last longer. Wildfires are burning more land. The East and...
ImmigrationPosted by
The Hill

Climate change requires population stabilization for America

For America to deal effectively with climate change and many other critical environmental concerns, including biodiversity loss, deforestation, natural resource depletion, food production, pollution and congestion, requires a gradual transition to population stabilization. That statement calling for the gradual stabilization of America’s population is basically the same unequivocal conclusion recommended...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

How to make the climate emergency clear from Biden's bully pulpit

President Biden has put climate at the front and center of foreign and domestic policy. He’s appointed climate leaders at Treasury, State, Transportation, Interior, Energy and throughout the government. His proposed 50 percent emissions cut by 2030 is consistent with the Paris Agreement. For the first time, the U.S is taking action at the scale needed if we’re to have any hope of tackling the climate crisis in time.
U.S. PoliticsBrookings Institution

Barriers to achieving US climate goals are more political than technical

On Earth Day, April 22, President Joe Biden hosted a global summit on climate change to emphasize that the United States is back in the game on climate policy and to encourage greater climate ambition among other countries. Just over 100 days into his administration, Biden has largely put his cards on the table in terms of his climate goals and his plans to reach them. The big question is whether he will be able to overcome stiff political challenges on one of his core issues.
Presidential Electionprescottenews.com

Opinion: President Biden’s Fantastical Climate Policy

Sometimes, well-meaning government policies flounder because of unintended consequences. Sometimes, policies simply fail to meet ambitious goals. Sometimes policies are incoherent from the outset, steeped in fantasies, certain to fail. Welcome to Joe Biden’s climate policies—policies that really aren’t expected to do much for the climate except show the world...
Energy IndustryPosted by
Fox News

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm floats federal subsidies for nuclear power plants

The Biden administration is floating federal support for the nuclear power industry in a bid to boost carbon-free energy to meet its emissions goals. "The DOE has not historically subsidized plants but I think this is a moment to consider and perhaps in the American Jobs Plan or somewhere to make sure that we keep the current fleet active," said Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, in a hearing Thursday before a House Appropriations subcommittee. "We are not going to achieve our climate goals if our nuclear power plants shut down. We have to find ways to keep them operating."
U.S. Politicsdallassun.com

Biden sets up Climate Change Support Office in State Dept

Washington [US], May 8 (ANI): US President Joe Biden on Friday (local time) issued an executive order to set up the Climate Change Support Office (CCSO) within the Department of State. According to the order, the purpose of the CCSO shall be to perform the specific project of supporting bilateral...
Congress & CourtsDaily Telegram

Letter: Congress needs to act on climate change

You may have noticed that there are a growing number of businesses, organizations, and local and state governments urging Congress to take action to address the climate emergency. So how do we, the voting public, help encourage action?. The key is to get the attention of our members of Congress....
WorldBoston Globe

The world’s largest democracy on life support

Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India appears to have taken the worst page from Donald Trump’s pandemic playbook. In late January, he declared at the World Economic Forum in Davos that India had defeated COVID-19 and saved the world “from a major tragedy.” Soon after, his government allowed a Hindu festival that drew millions to the Ganges River and state elections to go forward without basic health precautions. The virus roared back, and now India is the global epicenter of the pandemic, breaking world records for new daily cases as the smoke of funeral pyres cloaks the streets of Delhi.