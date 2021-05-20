Wider dialogue with government on environmental issues welcomed by faith-based groups

The Biden administration is floating federal support for the nuclear power industry in a bid to boost carbon-free energy to meet its emissions goals. "The DOE has not historically subsidized plants but I think this is a moment to consider and perhaps in the American Jobs Plan or somewhere to make sure that we keep the current fleet active," said Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, in a hearing Thursday before a House Appropriations subcommittee. "We are not going to achieve our climate goals if our nuclear power plants shut down. We have to find ways to keep them operating."