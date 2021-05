If you’ve ever cared for someone with a “disability,” you know the outdated label hurts more than your ears. The word ignites the deepest parts of you because it can be the first sign of discrimination calling you to support someone with an ability that falls outside the average bell curve on a variety of metrics we’ve come to agree upon. And as someone who’s school once found her intelligence to reside on the fringes of the wrong side of the curve, I can attest my disdain for any label that places someone behind the starting line.