“Trailblazing Hip Hop Artist Strategically Invest in Crypto, Funding Financial Literacy Program and Opening Investment Accounts For High School Athletes”. Image growing up fulfilling your dreams of becoming a successful athlete or performer. What about receiving an inheritance once you reach adulthood, catapulting you into financial freedom? You keep your promise to buy homes and cars and expensive gifts for family and friends and within a year or so, you find yourself looking at a bank ledger with a zero balance. Unfortunately, this has been the recurring cycle for many athletes, specifically those of color, due in part to the lack of financial literacy.