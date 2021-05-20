newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

BREAKING NEWS: Chelsea and Leicester CHARGED by the FA following mass brawl late on in Tuesday's clash at Stamford Bridge in which players squared up to each other after Ricardo Pereira's challenge on Ben Chilwell

By Daily Mail
chatsports.com
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleChelsea and Leicester have been charged by the Football Association following the ugly scenes towards the end of their match at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night. Players and staff from both teams squared up to each other after Ricardo Pereira's challenge on Ben Chilwell. An FA statement read: 'Chelsea FC...

www.chatsports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Chilwell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breaking News#Stamford Bridge#The League#Football League#The Football Association#Leicester City Fc#Fa Rule#Chelsea Fc#Breaking News#Provocative Behaviour#Mass
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Premier League
News Break
Sports
News Break
Chelsea F.C.
Related
Premier Leaguetbrfootball.com

Brendan Rodgers confirms Evans, Maddison and Pereira are in contention for Newcastle clash

Brendan Rodgers has revealed that James Maddison, Jonny Evans and Ricardo Pereira are all fit for Leicester City’s clash against Newcastle United this Friday. Maddison completed his first 90 minutes in the Premier League since the 3-1 win over Liverpool back during the middle of February. The manager confirmed that having returned from his hip injury, the 24-year-old is nearing full fitness ahead of the visit of the Geordies.
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Chelsea 'will offload Marcos Alonso or Emerson' to raise funds for a another summer transfer spree after £50m signing Ben Chilwell cements place as Thomas Tuchel's first choice left back

Chelsea are reportedly looking to sell either Marcos Alonso or Emerson Palmieri to raise funds for a summer transfer spree. Ben Chilwell, who joined the Blues for £50million in August, has emerged as Thomas Tuchel's first choice left back with Alonso and Emerson finding themselves on the sidelines for the bigger games.
Premier LeagueAS.com

Leicester 2-4 Newcastle: results, summary and goals

Match ends, Leicester City 2, Newcastle United 4. 94' Second Half ends, Leicester City 2, Newcastle United 4. 93' Attempt Attempt saved. Callum Wilson (Newcastle United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Federico Fernández with a headed pass. 92'...
Premier Leaguesportsfinding.com

Leicester City – Newcastle United in live

Min. 90The players leave the green and so do we. It has been a pleasure to comment on the game. On this page we tell you all the matches of the competition. A hug!. Min. 90The referee's whistle decrees the end of this period. Min. 90Wilson shoots a ball low...
Premier Leaguesportslens.com

Ben Chilwell singles out Reece James for praise after Chelsea’s win at Man City

Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell singled out praise for Reece James following the club’s 2-1 comeback win over Manchester City in the Premier League yesterday. The Blues went behind in the 44th minute as Raheem Sterling scored his first goal for the Cityzens in nearly three months. Sergio Aguero had the chance to double the lead, but his attempted panenka penalty went all wrong.
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Five things we learned from Leicester v Newcastle

1) Another home defeat makes three remaining tough fixtures look that little bit harder (AKA Leicester City doing things the Leicester City way) Can you learn that much from such a disappointing defeat or do you just buckle down, train harder and move on? For the purpose of our format, we do have a little more to unpack than that.
Premier LeagueThe Guardian

Leicester City win first FA Cup after Youri Tielemans screamer sinks Chelsea

Doing a Leicester: to achieve the seemingly impossible, to make light of ridiculous odds. Things have changed somewhat since 2016 and the most outlandish title triumph of all time, with Leicester having levelled the playing field through astute recruitment and the excellent coaching of Brendan Rodgers. But doing a Leicester continues to represent the challenging and toppling of the elite.
Premier Leaguefantasyfootballscout.co.uk

Pereira returns as Leicester host Newcastle in Triple Gameweek 35

Ricardo Pereira (£5.9m) is one of two changes for Leicester as they host Newcastle in Triple Gameweek 35. The right wing-back has not been involved since the Gameweek 31 defeat at Leicester, displacing Luke Thomas (£4.1m) upon his return. Pereira’s inclusion means Timothy Castagne (£5.8m) vacates the right wing-back role...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Ben Chilwell succeeded in winning Thomas Tuchel's trust despite never playing wing-back before... helping Chelsea to victory over his old club Leicester in the FA Cup final could be the start of a special summer for the £50m man

Ben Chilwell's itinerary for the coming weeks includes a trip to Porto for the Champions League final against Manchester City followed by hopefully quite a few nights at Wembley playing for England at Euro 2020. But none of those stellar occasions will make him quite as nervous as facing former...
Premier LeagueThe Independent

Brendan Rodgers hails Leicester’s courage after FA Cup final triumph

Triumphant Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers saluted his fantastic Foxes after their historic FA Cup victory. Leicester lifted the trophy for the first time after Youri Tielemans’ second-half stunner beat Chelsea 1-0 at Wembley. Tielemans settled a tight game which saw late drama with two fine saves from Kasper Schmeichel and...
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Chelsea 0-1 Leicester City, Player Ratings: Keep calm and Kanté on

If there is a silver lining from yet another FA Cup final defeat — our third in the last five years — it’s that N’Golo Kanté looked none worse for the wear after his “pan management” day off midweek, and he’s continued his excellent personal form with his third Man of the Match award in his last four starts.
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Brendan Rodgers hails 'courageous' Leicester FA Cup heroes as he toasts his first major trophy in English football on 'special day' in front of jubilant fans at Wembley

Triumphant Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers saluted his fantastic Foxes after their historic FA Cup victory. Leicester lifted the trophy for the first time after Youri Tielemans' second-half stunner beat Chelsea 1-0 at Wembley. Tielemans settled a tight game which saw late drama with two fine saves from Kasper Schmeichel and...
Premier Leaguefootball.london

Gary Lineker's four-word VAR verdict as Ben Chilwell denied in Chelsea FA Cup final defeat

Gary Lineker has thrown his support behind the much-maligned VAR system as Chelsea were denied a route back into the FA Cup final against Leicester City. After going a goal behind to the Foxes beneath the famous arch at Wembley, the Blues thought they had got back on level terms when substitute Ben Chilwell - playing against his former club - bundled the ball in the net for 1-1 late on.
Premier Leagueledburyreporter.co.uk

Leicester lift FA Cup for the first time with victory over Chelsea

Youri Tielemans’ thunderbolt strike sealed Leicester’s maiden FA Cup triumph with a gritty 1-0 win over Chelsea at Wembley. The Belgium midfielder rifled an unstoppable effort into the top corner from 25 yards, as Brendan Rodgers’ Foxes put another genuine stamp on years of recent quality. Former Leicester full-back Ben...