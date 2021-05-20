Lakefront Landslide! Road Closed, Engineer & DNR Inspecting Collapse Near Sewage Treatment Plant

Rare find at the Shores Of Camelot Condominiums located at the Big Niangua! The is a street level walk-in unit with NO STEPS and the complex offers elevators down to the dock. Enjoy the lake life in luxury! This Quiet 3-bedroom 3 bath fully updated condo feels like a home and boasts over 2,000 square feet with 2 attached garages, 700 sq ft screened in 3-season sunroom overlooking the dock and cove, boat slip and double pwc slip. Many updated features include new sunroom carpet in 2018, accent LEDs in 2020, new flooring throughout the condo in 2016 & 2018, guest bathroom remodel in 2018, new HVAC in 2020, new water softener in 2020, 3 new remote-controlled ceiling fans in 2019, whole house water filtration system in 2019, fully remodeled kitchen with granite, cabinets, led lighting, appliances in 2016, painted garage floors in 2019, new garage lighting in 2018, newly painted garage with car protectors installed under each bay in 2020, abundance of storage and so much more!