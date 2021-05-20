newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Camden County, MO

Lakefront Landslide! Road Closed, Engineer & DNR Inspecting Collapse Near Sewage Treatment Plant

lakeexpo.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — A major landslide on a lakefront residential street has county officials concerned, due to its proximity to a wastewater treatment plant, and the Lake of the Ozarks. According to the Camden County Road and Bridge Department, Ozark Isle Drive in Camdenton is currently closed at the...

www.lakeexpo.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Camden County, MO
Camden County, MO
Government
Camdenton, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Government
Camden County, MO
Traffic
City
Ozark, MO
Local
Missouri Traffic
City
Camdenton, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sewage Treatment#Landslide#Lake County#Road Traffic#County Officials#Engineer Dnr Inspecting#The Camden County Road#Bridge Department#Dnr#Ozark Isle Drive#Lake Of The Ozarks#Summit Ridge#Collapse#Isle Point
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Related
Missouri StatePosted by
St. Joseph Post

Missouri teen drowns trying to swim across river

UNION, Mo. (AP) — A teenager has died after attempting to swim across the Meramec River in Franklin County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. William Bergner Jr., of Bourbon, died Sunday night after he tried to swim across the river from a campground boat access inside Meramec State Park in Franklin County. He became exhausted, went under the water and was not able to resurface, the patrol said.
Missouri Statelpgasmagazine.com

Missouri school district purchases 11 propane-fueled buses

Missouri’s Independence School District invested in 11 Blue Bird propane autogas-fueled school buses and installed a propane fueling infrastructure. The school district, located near Kansas City, Missouri, was previously utilizing diesel-powered buses but wanted to lower costs as well as harmful emissions. “I think cost and emissions both certainly played...
Missouri StateWSIL TV

Proposal would put Missouri gas tax hike to public vote

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A conservative advocacy group’s Missouri chapter is seeking to put what’s expected to be the state’s first gas tax hike in years to a public vote. The secretary of state said Monday that Americans for Prosperity-Missouri’s director filed the referendum petition. Missouri’s Republican-led Legislature last week approved a gradual increase in the state’s 17 cents per gallon gas tax to 29.5 cents over five years. Republican Gov. Mike Parson is expected to sign the bill into law. Missouri voters have repeatedly voted down increases to the gas tax.
Missouri State1230thetalker.com

Study underway in Missouri to find out what species of tick live in the state

(Missourinet) – A study is underway in Missouri to find out which species of ticks are present here, to better identify the bacterial pathogens they carry. Matt Combes with the Missouri Conservation Department says half of the counties have no information that can be verified. Ticks gathered this summer and next will be tested for bacterial pathogens that cause human illnesses like ehrlichiosis (ER-lick-ee-oh-sis) and tularemia (Too-luh-ree-mee-uh).
Missouri Stateauroraadvertiser.net

Which Missouri cities and counties still have COVID-19 mask mandates?

Missouri never had a statewide mask mandate, unlike many states, but as the COVID-19 pandemic spread rapidly last fall, many Missouri cities and counties rushed to adopt some form of face covering requirement. By November, more than half the state's population was required to wear a mask while in shared...
Missouri StatePosted by
Missouri Independent

COVID-19 outbreak at Smithfield plant in Missouri likely larger than originally known

This story was originally published on The Midwest Center for Investigative Reporting. The COVID-19 outbreak at Smithfield Foods’ northern Missouri plant — the focus of a worker safety lawsuit that garnered national attention last year — resulted in two worker deaths and was worse than previously thought, according to newly obtained federal documents. Early on […] The post COVID-19 outbreak at Smithfield plant in Missouri likely larger than originally known appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Missouri Stateauroraadvertiser.net

Day Trippin near southwest Missouri: Devil’s Canyon

Over the course of this summer, I’ll be plotting out and exploring some day trips that can be made in the southwest Missouri area. This weekend, I tackled another hike off of the alltrails.com list of the “best Ozark hikes" in Devil's Canyon. A couple weeks ago, I had meant...
Camden County, MOPosted by
KIX 105.7

Head-on Crash Injures Two In Camden County

Two people were inured in a head-on crash that occurred Tuesday morning in Camden County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a southbound 1997 Subaru Impreza, driven by 47-year-old Anthony P. Curtis of Edwards, Mo., was on Ballenger Creek Road, 834 feet north of Adkins Road in Camden County at 10:40 a.m., when the Subaru traveled into the northbound lanes and struck a 2001 Ford F-250, driven by 50-year-old Charles E. Jennings, also of Edwards.
Camdenton, MOlakeexpo.com

298 Cedar Heights Dr Unit 1F , Camdenton, MO 65020

Great investment opportunity, Camdenton location! This beautifully updated, LAKE FRONT, Cedar Heights condo will impress! Large lake-side master with deck access and walk-in closet. Enjoy your morning coffee watching the sunrise over the Big Niangua. Stunning views from the generous covered deck! Only one set of stairs down to the dock from this end unit. Stainless steel Whirlpool appliances, new luxury vinyl flooring and carpet, updated countertops, backsplash and fresh paint. This condo package is complete with a 10x24 BOAT SLIP with hoist, dock locker and GARAGE! This gated community offers 3 swimming pools and is located within 2 miles of Ha Ha Tonka state park, Old Kinderhook and Lake Valley golf courses. Enjoy it all yourself or enjoy the income from one of the few complexes that still allows nightly rentals! Start your Lake of the Ozarks living in style!
Camden County, MOlakenewsonline.com

Rift between Camden County commissioners continues to grow

The divide between Camden County Commissioners appears to be growing more intense over social media posts and ongoing conflicts during meetings. Two of the three members of the Camden County Commission say they are “in the midst of an ongoing and fact-free political smear campaign” on social media. They point to the third member of the commission as being the instigator.
Camden County, MOKRMS Radio

More Federal Money Is Coming For Camden County

Camden County’s been notified by the Fed there’s money coming in the near future from the American Rescue Plan of 2021. “Camden County is going to get a Ball Park $9 Million dollars from the Department of the Treasury to handle this ongoing health crisis that we have” says Presiding Camden County Commissioner Greg Hasty ,“since we received a direct guidance earlier this week, by e-mail from the Federal Government, I am anticipating that since they’re sending that out that sometime in the very near future we will be receiving those funds.”
Camdenton, MOlakeexpo.com

115 Porch Swing Boulevard, Camdenton, Missouri 65020

Raising the benchmark in this classic Craftsman Style home in the beautiful Lakeside at Cross Creek Subdivision. This spacious 1700 sf desirable home features 3 Beds and 2 baths, boasts a large kitchen with Granite Counter tops, lots of cabinetry and energy efficient appliances. Dark Hardwood Flooring and stone fireplace give the living area character and classic charm. Each bedroom has its own individual personality including its spacious master bedroom with ensuite and walk-in closet, plus a bonus offce. What a better way to enjoy the outdoors with a covered patio perfect for entertainment! Additional feature includes a 2-car attached garage with mudroom. Conveniently located close to subdivision pool, clubhouse and tennis courts. Attractive home, attractive price. Bring your family to see this home today! Community Dock with Slips available.
Camdenton, MOlakeexpo.com

1771 Buckingham Drive, Camdenton, Missouri 65020

Rare find at the Shores Of Camelot Condominiums located at the Big Niangua! The is a street level walk-in unit with NO STEPS and the complex offers elevators down to the dock. Enjoy the lake life in luxury! This Quiet 3-bedroom 3 bath fully updated condo feels like a home and boasts over 2,000 square feet with 2 attached garages, 700 sq ft screened in 3-season sunroom overlooking the dock and cove, boat slip and double pwc slip. Many updated features include new sunroom carpet in 2018, accent LEDs in 2020, new flooring throughout the condo in 2016 & 2018, guest bathroom remodel in 2018, new HVAC in 2020, new water softener in 2020, 3 new remote-controlled ceiling fans in 2019, whole house water filtration system in 2019, fully remodeled kitchen with granite, cabinets, led lighting, appliances in 2016, painted garage floors in 2019, new garage lighting in 2018, newly painted garage with car protectors installed under each bay in 2020, abundance of storage and so much more!
Camdenton, MOlakenewsonline.com

Best of the Lake 2021 winners announced

When it comes to highlighting the best businesses at the Lake, one survey has it all. More than 120 winners were chosen by readers in the annual Best of the Lake hosted by Lake Lifestyles magazine. Categories included dining, boating, entertainment, home contractors, professional services, shopping and more. In this article, we will preview a few of the winners. The Best of the Lake edition of Lake Lifestyles is on newsstands today, with announcements for all winners and a range of photos. Let’s see who our readers picked!