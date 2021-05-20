Ex-NYPD left his crying autistic son in a freezing garage to die while their dog was in a heated room inside

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Peoria father is still looking for answers two weeks after his non-verbal autistic son was reportedly assaulted on a school bus. According to Peoria police, officers responded to a call of an assault on a school bus on April 26. The bus driver told police that 20-year-old Sammy Alford, who has the mentality and demeanor of a 3 to 6-year-old child, was having an “episode” and was trying to calm him down. When the bus stopped, a parent who was at the next bus stop saw the commotion, got on the bus, and hit Sammy, police said.