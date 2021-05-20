newsbreak-logo
Ex-NYPD left his crying autistic son in a freezing garage to die while their dog was in a heated room inside

By Floyd Levinson
Lawrence Post
 20 hours ago
Michael, who worked for the New York Police Department for 15 years, was accused of causing his 8-year-old autistic son’s death last year. Now, a pre-trial testimony has shockingly revealed that the Long Island resident kept a family dog in a heated room while locking up little son in a freezing garage. Unfortunately, the child died of hypothermia after sleeping on the floor all night as temperatures outside reached 19 degrees. As a result, Michael and his then-fiancee were charged with murder in connection with the January 17, 2020 death of the boy.

