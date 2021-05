Daniel Ek, the 38-year-old owner of Spotify and a lifelong Arsenal fan, is standing firm in his attempt to take up the reins of the Premier League giants. According to TIFP Podcast, Ek told Spotify employees that now is the best chance for him to become the owner at Arsenal. The billionaire spoke about his planned bid openly. “The ambition is to return the club to its former glory,” he said to staffers at Spotify, as quoted by TIFP Podcast. “I have supported this club since I was eight years old. First and foremost, I am a fan. I want to create more fan involvement and I want to set a standard and a vision that brings this club back to glory.”