TRIED IT: Carol’s Daughter Black Vanilla Shampoo Bar Gives Life To Dry Natural Hair

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Achieving the perfect hairstyle often takes time, the right products, and a number of tools, but some of your favorite methods for styling your hair could be causing heat damage. Whether you prefer to blow-dry, curl, or straighten it, protecting your hair is key to maintaining its overall health and ability to grow. Armed with the right heat protectant spray for your hair type and needs, though, and you can more confidently yield those styling tools. "If we want to have our most manageable and healthy hair, then we must care for it," explains Gina Scipioni, hairstylist and NEUMA director of education. "A good heat protectant will also enhance hair shine by helping to close the hair cuticle, which will keep hair looking healthier for longer."