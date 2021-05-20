newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Super League's dirty dozen 'thought they had FIFA's backing for the project from LAST YEAR after agreeing to also play in their new Club World Cup... and were blindsided when president Gianni Infantino slated the plans' amid the widespread public outrage

By Daily Mail
chatsports.com
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 12 founding European Super League members reportedly believed they had support from FIFA after holding talks with football's governing body over their controversial plans. Last month, 12 of the biggest clubs in world football - including the Premier League's 'Big Six' - signed up for the breakaway Super League which threatened the future of Europe's elite competitions.

www.chatsports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gianni Infantino
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Football#Club Football#European Super League#The Premier League#Big Six#The Super League#World Football#Tatters#Elite#Politicians#Mass Protests#Media
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
World
News Break
Premier League
News Break
FIFA
News Break
Super League
News Break
Sports
Related
UEFAchatsports.com

Tottenham reveal they will follow Chelsea's lead in appointing a panel of supporters to join its board as the club issues a belated apology over failure to consult fans over its plans to join the failed Super League

Tottenham have announced they will include supporters on the club's board after distancing themselves from the European Super League - while apologising 'unreservedly' to fans for failing to consult them. Spurs were one of the 'Big Six' clubs in English football to reveal they were joining the highly controversial breakaway...
UEFAchatsports.com

Premier League's Big Six 'in line for large chunk of UEFA's new £6BILLION fund in future years'... just weeks after walking away from the botched European Super League plans

The controversial 'Big Six' in the Premier League who attempted to defect and join the now doomed European Super League are still set to benefit hugely from enhanced UEFA funds. Manchester United, City, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham each pulled out of the Super League proposals after a vicious fan...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Greedy Man United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Man City and Arsenal are all included in new Forbes' list of most valuable sport teams with a combined value of £13BILLION just weeks after they were slammed for plans to launch the doomed European Super League

Five Premier League clubs who signed up to the doomed European Super League last month have been named inside the top 50 most valuable sports teams of 2021. Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal have all been included on the new list published by Forbes but none are featured in the top 10 with the list dominated by NFL and NBA franchises.
UEFAFort Wayne Journal Gazette

9 Super League clubs accept UEFA's fines

Only nine of the 12 European clubs who launched an ill-fated bid to form a Super League have agreed to a peace deal with UEFA and accepted being fined millions of dollars. The remaining three rebels are at risk of being banned from the Champions League for not renouncing the breakaway. Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus have refused to approve what UEFA on Friday called “reintegration measures,” and they will be referred to UEFA disciplinary bodies for sanctions after backing the new largely closed competition.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Arsenal, Aston Villa and Everton monitor Fulham's £20m-rated midfielder Andre-Frank Anguissa as Premier League clubs begin to circle after the Cottagers were relegated

Arsenal and Aston Villa are among the clubs monitoring developments with Fulham midfielder Andre-Frank Anguissa. The 25-year-old is likely to be sold following the club's relegation from the Premier League and has a growing number of admirers following his performances under Scott Parker. Everton are also among those interested but...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Glenn Hoddle and Rio Ferdinand fear for stumbling Leicester's top four chances amid a 'hangover' from last season's collapse... with both pundits backing West Ham and even Liverpool to storm through and snatch a Champions League spot

Glenn Hoddle and Rio Ferdinand have expressed their fears for Leicester's hopes of qualifying for the Champions League - with West Ham tipped to come through and finish in the top four. Leicester collapsed to a 4-2 home defeat against Newcastle United on Friday night and have a daunting final...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

EXCLUSIVE: London's 'Big Three' are in talks over a pre-season 'Charity Cup' - in a move which could rebuild their public image after the unedifying European Super League debacle

London's 'Big Three' are in negotiations over staging a mini-tournament as an alternative to their traditional summer tours. Sportsmail understands that most of the income from the competition — featuring Chelsea, Tottenham and Arsenal — would go to charity. That decision could help rebuild the public image of the clubs...
FIFAsportspromedia.com

Football Australia gets government support for 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup

FA also extends partnership with Compeat Nutrition. The Australian government announced it will provide a grant of AUS$12 million (US$9.36 million) over two years, to support the progression of elite women’s soccer in Australia. The financial package will allow Football Australia (FA) to support high-performance objectives for all women's national...
Premier LeagueThe Independent

After the Women’s Super League, Chelsea are on track to ‘win’ Europe

T — hanks to Sergio Aguero’s lack of penalty-taking prowess there was only one champion of England crowned this weekend. Manchester City’s men have to wait before they are finally mathematically over the line in the Premier League, but Chelsea’s all-conquering women are already there. A second consecutive Women’s Super...
UEFAkion546.com

Nine of 12 Super League clubs recommit to UEFA and admit project was a mistake

European football’s governing body, UEFA, says nine of the 12 founding clubs that formed the ill-fated breakaway Super League competition have recommitted to UEFA club and national team competitions. In a Friday press release, UEFA states that Arsenal, AC Milan, Chelsea, Atlético Madrid, Inter Milan, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United...
UEFAchatsports.com

European Super League clubs are 'at WAR with each other' as Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus 'threaten the rest of the founding members with severe legal and financial consequences' if they sign UEFA's letter to withdraw from the project

The European Super League clubs are reportedly at war with one another just weeks after the breakaway plans collapsed with Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus now threatening legal action against the clubs preparing to withdraw from the project. The three European giants are refusing to let the plans die despite...
UEFATribal Football

Torino president Cairo: Juventus and Agnelli not backing down over Super League

Torino president Urbano Cairo doesn't see Juventus backing down over their Super League push. Cairo can't see Juve president Andrea Agnelli pulling back, despite threats from the Italian Federation. “For the Super League teams there are rules that the FIGC and UEFA will enforce for participation in championships and cups,"...
Premier Leagueeminetra.com

Premier League clubs agree to renew UK television rights for three years

The Premier League has, in principle, secured approval for a three-year renewal of television rights contracts with UK broadcast partners, including Sky Sports. The deal, which extends the current rights arrangement for another three years, requires parliamentary approval and opposition to the proposed plan must be made by May 28.
FIFAfrontrowsoccer.com

13-YEAR ITCH ENDS: U.S. men clinch FIFA Futsal World Cup berth

GUATEMALA CITY, Guatemala – The United States has ended a 13-year drought in international futsal. The Americans qualified for the 2021 FIFA Futsal World Cup in Lithuania after registering a 2-0 win over the Dominican Republic in the quarterfinals of the 2021 Concacaf Futsal Championship at the Domo Polideportivo de la CDAG Friday.
SoccerThe Guardian

Women’s Super League: talking points from the final weekend

Chelsea motor on with another title, Manchester City settle for second but Manchester United could pose big threat next season. Chelsea are still on course for the quadruple after beating Reading 5-0 at Kingsmeadow to retain their WSL title. Any nerves were calmed when Melanie Leupolz scored in the second minute, and a convincing win ensued. Fran Kirby and the Golden Boot winner Sam Kerr gave us another demonstration of their unique telepathy, which has been a feature of the whole season. I’ve no doubt Fran will be in contention for the two big player of the year awards. Everybody recognises not just how brilliant she has been, but also what she has achieved after being so ill last season.
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Fans WILL be allowed back to stadiums after Boris Johnson confirms plans to 'unlock the turnstiles' from next Monday... with Premier League clubs to host up to 10,000 supporters for their final home games of the season

Sporting venues across England will be able to welcome back spectators from next Monday, the Prime Minister has confirmed. Boris Johnson said at a press conference on Monday afternoon that the Government was proceeding with its plan to take the third step in its coronavirus recovery road map, first set out on February 22.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Scott Carson enjoyed a guard of honour on his return to Premier League football after a DECADE away from the top flight... the Manchester City veteran thought his Premier League playing days were OVER and had a mixed night in win at Newcastle

Scott Carson’s last Premier League appearance was 10 years ago. Come half-time here, it remained a decade since his last save. By that point, the 35-year-old had conceded twice, not quite the return he would have hoped for when informed by Pep Guardiola on Thursday of his belated Manchester City debut, two years after joining on loan from Derby County.