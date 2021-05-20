Neal Maupay had to be dragged away by team-mates after calling referee Jon Moss a 'f****** joke' as FA report reveals tirade of abuse hurled at match officials by Brighton forward following red card at Wolves

Brighton striker Neal Maupay will not play again this season after the FA confirmed a further match has been added to his suspension following his red card at Wolves. Maupay was sent off after the final whistle following the 2-1 defeat on May 9 and was set to serve a two-match suspension – the first of which was Saturday’s game at home to West Ham. The 24-year-old will also miss the visit of new Premier League champions Manchester City on Tuesday.