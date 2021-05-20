Neal Maupay had to be dragged away by team-mates after calling referee Jon Moss a 'f****** joke' as FA report reveals tirade of abuse hurled at match officials by Brighton forward following red card at Wolves
Brighton forward Neal Maupay branded referee Jon Moss 'a fucking joke' after he was sent-off at Wolves. Maupay was shown a straight red card for dissent after confronting the match officials following the 2-1 defeat on May 9. Brighton's top scorer was seen striding towards Moss in the centre circle,...www.chatsports.com