Tottenham admit time has come for change amid fan anger over failed European Super League plans... as club target better engagement after meeting with Supporters' Trust
Tottenham have admitted that 'sometimes disruption is needed to create change' after the board finally met with the supporters' trust. The two parties had been at loggerheads since the club's decision to be part of the ill-fated European Super League, with the Tottenham Hotspur Supporters' Trust (THST) calling for the resignation of the executive board.www.chatsports.com