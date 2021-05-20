newsbreak-logo
Premier League

Tottenham admit time has come for change amid fan anger over failed European Super League plans... as club target better engagement after meeting with Supporters' Trust

By Daily Mail
chatsports.com
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleTottenham have admitted that 'sometimes disruption is needed to create change' after the board finally met with the supporters' trust. The two parties had been at loggerheads since the club's decision to be part of the ill-fated European Super League, with the Tottenham Hotspur Supporters' Trust (THST) calling for the resignation of the executive board.

Related
Premier Leaguethe Royal Gazette

Fallout from failed European Super League rumbles on

The fallout from the failed European Super League fiasco spilt on to pitch at the weekend as fan protests resulted in Manchester United and Liverpool’s match at Old Trafford being postponed. Despite supporters not being allowed into grounds because of the coronavirus pandemic, 200 fans took their protest — against...
UEFAfootball.london

Arsenal, Chelsea & Tottenham discover UEFA punishment for agreeing to join European Super League

UEFA has announced the disciplinary measures its taken against nine of the clubs, including Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham, that agreed to join a breakaway Super League. The three London sides, Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, AC Milan, Inter Milan have all have signed a UEFA Club Commitment Declaration after backing down in their bid to form a new European competition.
Premier Leaguedailyjournal.net

Tottenham adds fan to its board after Super League collapse

LONDON — Tottenham will have fan representation on its board in an effort to improve trust and relations with disgruntled supporters following the club’s aborted effort to join the European Super League. The chair of an advisory panel comprising elected representatives from the fanbase will be appointed annually on the...
UEFAledburyreporter.co.uk

Tottenham atone for Super League saga with plans for fan representation on board

Tottenham have “unreservedly” apologised for their part in the European Super League and will have an elected fan representative on the board going forward. Spurs were one of the six English clubs who announced they were joining the breakaway league, only to withdraw 48 hours later after widespread condemnation from administrators, politicians and even royalty.
UEFAchatsports.com

Tottenham reveal they will follow Chelsea's lead in appointing a panel of supporters to join its board as the club issues a belated apology over failure to consult fans over its plans to join the failed Super League

Tottenham have announced they will include supporters on the club's board after distancing themselves from the European Super League - while apologising 'unreservedly' to fans for failing to consult them. Spurs were one of the 'Big Six' clubs in English football to reveal they were joining the highly controversial breakaway...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Hugo Lloris says Ryan Mason has 'Tottenham DNA' as he admits to being 'pleasantly surprised by the maturity' shown by 29-year-old after watching him grow from academy hopeful into club's caretaker coach

Tottenham captain Hugo Lloris has revealed he was surprised to see how well Ryan Mason has taken to his role as caretaker coach since being named as the surprise choice to succeed Jose Mourinho until the end of the season. The Spurs keeper recalled watching Mason fight his way into...
Premier League90min.com

Arsenal, Chelsea, and Tottenham to Host Pre-Season 'Charity Cup' in Bid to Improve Image After Super League Debacle

London's "Big Three" - Arsenal, Chelsea, and Tottenham - are in conversation over hosting a mini pre-season tournament as an alternative to their traditional summer tours. According to the Daily Mail, proceeds from the games will be given to charity and all three clubs believe the initiative will help mend their relationship with their fanbase, following a highly damaging period for them following the European Super League debacle.
Premier Leaguetbrfootball.com

Tottenham fans want Premier League striker after his performance

Danny Ings helped inspire Southampton to victory on Tuesday night in the Premier League with his two-goal heroics – and some Tottenham fans on Twitter were left raving about the Englishman’s Premier League display in midweek. After an impressive individual performance, a selection of Spurs supporters on social media were...
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Despite the rumours, Lloris wants extended Tottenham stay

Hugo Lloris is set to offer Tottenham a major boost ahead of next season by extending his stay with them. The French World Cup winner and Spurs’ captain has been one of their most reliable stars since he moved to London from Lyon. Every manager that has been at the...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Ask Crouchie! Sportsmail's Peter Crouch is back to answer YOUR questions... on why Tottenham can forget trying to lure Steven Gerrard, Leicester usurping Arsenal from the Big Six, and why Alisson's header was better than ANY he ever scored!

Events at Wembley dominate Peter Crouch's agenda this week but there are plenty of other topics for Sportsmail's resident columnist to explore. From Rangers boss Steven Gerrard attracting attention to Sean Dyche's future at Burnley and Alisson's brilliant late winner against West Brom, Crouchie discusses a number of things with our readers.
Premier LeaguetheScore

Report: Kane requests summer transfer from Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane has told the club he wants to leave in the summer, The Telegraph's Matt Law reports. The 27-year-old would reportedly prefer to stay in the Premier League, with Chelsea, Manchester City, and Manchester United considered the most likely destinations. Whether Spurs chairman Daniel Levy would...
World Soccer Talk

Kane wants to leave Spurs: reports

London (AFP) – Tottenham striker Harry Kane has told the club he wants to leave at the end of the season, according to reports on Monday. Kane is unhappy at Tottenham’s lack of progress this season and is willing to leave after 12 with the north London side, according to Sky Sports.