Gonzales, TX

Robert “Hoss” Eugene Brown

Gonzales Inquirer
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRobert “Hoss” Eugene Brown, 78 passed away Saturday, May 1, 2021 in Gonzales, Texas. He was born June 26, 1942 in Anderson, Indiana to Frailey C. and Elzora J. Brown. “Bob” for short, or most notably known as “Hoss” because of his tall stature, grew up in Anderson. As a young man he enjoyed stock car racing and in 1961 he was the National Crown Winner at Sun Valley Speedway, now known as Anderson Speedway in Anderson, Indiana which is famed for “The Longest Running Stock Car race in the Country.”

